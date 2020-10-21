Citizen Tips Land Franklin Porch Pirate Behind Bars

Franklin Police published this video on September 3, asking for the public’s help with identifying a package thief caught on camera. The Department received numerous tips that helped detectives develop Rafael Jimenez, Jr. as the suspect. Police have been looking for him ever since.

A break in the case came after a CrimeStoppers tip led police to a location where he was staying, yesterday in Nashville. Jimenez was arrested without incident and booked into the Williamson County Jail.

In addition to being wanted by Franklin Police, Jimenez is also wanted by Sumner, Maury, and Davidson Counties on multiple, unrelated charges.

Charged with x2 counts of Theft, x2 counts of Criminal Trespass, x2 counts of Failure to Appear on Previous Charges, and x2 Counts of Violation of Probation, Jimenez is being held in Franklin on a $34,000 bond.

