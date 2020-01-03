Citizen Tips Identify Suspects in Metal Storage Container Burglary

On December 26, Franklin Police released these surveillance photos of two suspects wanted for stealing $16,000 worth of new tires from a metal storage container.

Citizen tips identified the suspects as 45-year-old Michael Lewis, a convicted felon, and 36-year-old Amber Tidwell. They may be driving a blue, older model Ford truck with an extended cab and a St. Louis Cardinals sticker on the rear driver’s side window.

Franklin Police & Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information on their whereabouts.

Know where they are? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip.