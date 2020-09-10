Citizen Tips ID Franklin Porch Pirate

Franklin Police published this video below on September 3, asking for the public’s help with identifying a package thief. The Department received numerous tips that helped detectives develop Rafael Jimenez, Jr. as the suspect. The 45-year-old is believed to be temporarily staying with different family members and friends.

In addition to being wanted by Franklin Police for Theft and Trespassing, Jimenez is also wanted by Sumner, Maury, and Davidson Counties on multiple, unrelated charges.

Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his whereabouts and arrest.

Know where Rafael Jimenez is? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip



