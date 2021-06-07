Citizen Input Needed – Franklin Historic District Guidelines Update

Help the City Develop a User-Friendly tool to support Preservation

The City of Franklin is looking to update the guidelines used to preserve cherished historic sites, neighborhoods, and corridors. The Historic Zoning Commission (HZC) reviews any proposed exterior alterations within historic districts for compliance with the Historic District Design Guidelines. The City of Franklin Planning & Sustainability Department is undertaking a Historic District Design Guidelines update with a goal to develop a more user-friendly tool for supporting the preservation of historic resources and encouraging compatible design for the use of applicants, the HZC, the City staff, and the public.

The City is asking citizens to give their feedback in a survey. The survey is located at www.franklintn.gov/DesignGuidelinesUpdate. Signs will also be posted within the historic districts with a QR code for people to scan and take the survey while they are out and about in their neighborhoods.

For more information about the Historic District Guidelines go to https://www.franklintn.gov/government/departments-k-z/planning-and-sustainability/historic-preservation-program. For more information about the historic districts go to https://www.franklintn.gov/government/departments-k-z/planning-and-sustainability/historic-preservation-program/franklin-s-historic-preservation-overlay