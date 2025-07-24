Circle of Giving Hosts National Carousel Day at The Factory at Franklin

The Circle of Giving invites the community to celebrate National Carousel Day on Friday, July 25, at the Carousel of Dreams by Ken Means at The Factory at Franklin. The event will feature a full day of fun, exclusive deals and a special appearance by artist Ken Means at the Carousel of Dreams by Ken Means.

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., guests can enjoy carousel rides, family-friendly activities and limited-time offers in honor of the national celebration. Each carousel ticket includes 25% off all Carousel of Dreams limited-edition summer t-shirt designs. Thanks to a partnership with Fork of the South, guests can also enjoy $1 off ice cream cones all day long.

Carousel artist and master carver Ken Means will be on site to autograph commemorative posters, available for purchase while supplies last.

“We’re excited to celebrate National Carousel Day with the community, honoring the nostalgia of carousels and the memories they create,” said Brandy Blanton, President & CEO of The Circle of Giving, the nonprofit operating The Carousel of Dreams at The Factory. “Every ride, merchandise purchase and donation helps support our 2025 nonprofit partners in Williamson County and makes a difference in the community.”

The Circle of Giving is currently supporting four Williamson County nonprofit organizations: FrankTown Open Hearts (youth mentorship), Friends of Franklin Parks benefiting Ellie G’s Dream World (inclusive playground), Hard Bargain Association (affordable housing) and Needs of Our Kids or N.O.O.K. (student resources).

Carousel rides are $5 per person, with tickets available for purchase on site. Children under 42 inches tall must ride with an adult. With the purchase of a child’s ticket, the accompanying adult rides free. The carousel also features a handcrafted chariot designed to accommodate those needing a seated or wheelchair-accessible option.

To learn more about the carousel, visit thecircleofgiving.org.

MORE EVENTS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email