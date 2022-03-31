Cinderella Hits the Fairview High Stage Starting March 31

The tale of Cinderella will hit the Fairview High stage March 31 through April 2.

Rodgers. and Hammerstein’s Cinderella brings the classic fairy tale to life once again and appeals to all ages.

Tickets for the performances may be purchased online and cost $10 per adult and $5 per child between three and 10 years old. FVHS is located at 2595 Fairview Blvd. in Fairview.

The dates and times of the shows are listed below:

Thursday, March 31 at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 2 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS