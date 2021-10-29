Cinco de Mayo Now Open in Franklin

Cinco de Mayo is now open in Franklin at 1010 Murfreesboro Road, #178 next to Sprouts.

Opening to the public on October 16, hours of operation are Sunday – Thursday, 11 am – 10 pm, Friday 11 am – 11 pm, and Saturday 11 am – 10:30 pm.

Cinco de Mayo has been open in the area for over 20 years opening its first location in 2000. There are currently nine locations of Cinco de Mayo in the area – Brentwood, Hendersonville, Hermitage, Old Hickory, Mount Juliet, Murfreesboro, and three Nashville locations.

You can find fresh-made traditional Mexican dishes, guacamole, nachos, cheese dip, with a selection of burritos, enchiladas, and more.