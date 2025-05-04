Cinco De Mayo Food Deals 2025

Don’t miss these Cinco de Mayo deals!
1Scout’s Pub
158 Front Street, Franklin
2Chuy’s
3061 Mallory Lane, Franklin
100 E Park Drive, Brentwood
- $6 regular or $9 grande signature House ‘Ritas made with freshly squeezed lime juice, served frozen or on the rocks
- Grande ‘Ritas offered in a keepsake giveaway cup
- $1 floaters
- $1 off Corona, Modelo and Dos Equis beers
- $5 Queso Bowls including Chuy’s signature recipe, Compuesto, Lil’ Chuy Gooey or the Boom-Boom Pow that’s layered with refried beans, Boom-Boom Sauce, lettuce, pico & topped with sour cream, guac & jalapeños.
Guests will also enjoy a menu selection of returning fan-favorite food and drink items that are available for a limited time starting April 28 until June 8.
- Pork Boom-Boom Enchiladas: Roasted pork, jack cheese, green chiles and Boom-Boom Sauce, with green chile rice and refried beans.
- Macho Burrito: Roasted pork, green chiles, jack cheese, guacamole and Hatch Green Chile Tomatillo Sauce, with green chile rice.
- Frozen Psychedelic Sangria: El Jimador Blanco Tequila blended with real blackberry puree and red wine. (ends June 22)
3 Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa
308 Broadway, Nashville
Starting Thursday, May 1, and running through Monday, May 5, promotional features include discounted margaritas, beers, tequila flights, and chips and salsa available on the main dining floor only. Casa Rosa is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. The kitchen is open until midnight on the weekends. Cocktail and other specific specials include:
- $5 Cerveza’s (Modelo, Corona, and Pacifico – Bottle or Can)
- $5 Flecha Azul Margarita
- $15 Flecha Azul Flights
- $5 Chips and salsa
4Lona
200 4th Avenue N, Nashville
Looking to fiesta on Broadway but need the perfect pregame spot? Renowned chef Richard Sandoval’s new Mexican concept – located right off of Printer’s Alley – is turning up the heat this Cinco! Starting at 4:00pm on Sunday, May 5th, guests can expect the following delicious, holiday-themed deals: $5 Lona Margaritas, $5 Shots, and $5 draft Mexican beers. A live DJ will also be spinning in the restaurant all night long!
5Dos Santos
475 Gray Street, Nashville
The team at Dos Santos knows how to party, which is why they’re going all out for the holiday. The WeHo taqueria will open at 11:00am for lunch service on the holiday, but the real fiesta will take place from 4-8pm, when guests can take ice luge tequila shots, snap a Cinco pic in Dos Santos’s photo booth (on-site for one night only!), and take home fun merch including koozies and t-shirts (for purchase).
6Liquor Lab
144 2nd Avenue N, Nashville
From May 1 – May 5, Liquor Lab Nashville, the unique “social mixology” experience where cooking classes meet cocktails, is hosting a Margaritas and Tacos class to celebrate. Nashville residents, visitors and locals alike are invited to reserve a spot for this hands-on, high-energy experience to learn the art of crafting the perfect margarita, as well as other seasonal drinks – all with a side dish of tacos with chips and salsa!
Find more information here.
7White Limozeen Pool Party
101 20th Avenue N, Nashville
On Monday, May 5, there will be a pool party starting at 3 pm. The event will be in partnership with Patron, open swim, and live music. Admission is free, you must be 21+ to attend.
Please join our FREE Newsletter