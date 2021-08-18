Chuy’s Brentwood Opens Next Week

By
Press Release
-
Chuy's Brentwood
photo from Chuy's Brentwood

Chuy’s Tex-Mex has announced August 24 as its official opening date for its newest Middle Tennessee location in Brentwood’s Maryland Farms. Located at the site formerly occupied by O’Charley’s, Chuy’s will be open for lunch and dinner daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Weekdays from 4-7 p.m., patrons can enjoy Chuy’s happy hour drink specials.

“Ever since our sign went up on Old Hickory Boulevard, we’ve heard from many residents and others who work in the area about how excited they are to have Chuy’s in Maryland Farms,” said Lee Spelta, Local Owner/Operator of Chuy’s Brentwood. “We’re thrilled to be able to make our popular Tex-Mex favorites more convenient to those in Brentwood and South Nashville.”

As part of its commitment to the community, Chuy’s has selected Brentwood-based Best Buddies to serve as its local charity partner. Best Buddies offers one-to-one friendship mentoring, integrated employment and leadership development programs for individuals with and without intellectual and development disabilities. Best Buddies will receive all proceeds from alcohol sales and donations made during Chuy’s pre-opening events. 

The first Chuy’s location outside of Texas opened in Cool Springs nearly 12 years ago in November 2009. Following the success of the Franklin location, additional restaurants opened across Middle Tennessee including Midtown Nashville, Opry Mills, and Murfreesboro.

At Chuy’s Brentwood, diners will be greeted by the fun and quirky decor Chuy’s is famous for, including an Elvis shrine, the La Chihuahua Bar featuring framed pictures of local dogs, a hand-carved wooden “school” of fish hanging overhead and a hubcap-covered ceiling. The menu features made-from-scratch dishes crafted with handmade tortillas, made fresh every day, and the authentic, fresh Tex-Mex options Middle Tennessee has grown to love over the past decade.

To keep up with Chuy’s Brentwood, visit www.facebook.com/ChuysBrentwood. 

About Chuy’s | Founded in 1982 in Austin, Texas, Chuy’s serves authentic Tex-Mex food in an eclectic atmosphere full of color and personality. The menu offers family recipes from south Texas, New Mexico and Mexican border towns, all made to order from the freshest ingredients. Chuy’s has a reputation as the most fun and friendly spot to eat real Tex-Mex at a great price. For more information visit www.chuys.com. 

