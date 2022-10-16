Church of the City to Host Christmas Wishes for Fostering Hope Holiday Market This November

Church of the City (4910 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174) will be hosting Christmas Wishes for Fostering Hope Holiday Market on November 4th from 6 – 9 pm and November 5th from 9 am – 2 pm.

The event will feature over 30 unique local artisans across a variety of categories.

There is a $5 entry fee and proceeds from the event will help purchase Christmas gifts for children in the foster care system. Last year Church of the City was able to help over 450 children with gifts at Christmas.

Click HERE for more information.

