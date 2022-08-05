Chukkers for Charity Polo Match Returns to Franklin This Fall

Chukkers for Charity Polo Match returns on Saturday, Sept. 10 for the 26th annual sporting event held in Franklin, Tenn. benefiting Rochelle Center and Saddle Up!

“We are ecstatic about this year’s Chukkers,” said Debbie Chadwick, president of Rochelle Center. “It’s such an honor to take part in this lively outdoor event that directly benefits the work of our program and programs at Saddle Up!”

The signature event returns with the theme “Journey into the Wild” where guests will enjoy a new safari lounge hosted by MODE Properties with safari inspired décor and signature cocktails.

Executive Director of Saddle Up! Audrey Kidd added, “We look forward to participating in the 26th anniversary of one of Middle Tennessee’s favorite sporting events. Our organization is greatly impacted by this fundraiser allowing our program to enrich the lives of hundreds of children through equine therapy.”

This year’s co-chairs for the 2022 event are Nina Lindley and Kandis Bates, who are avid volunteers for the event and charities. Sponsors include Huron Transaction Advisory, Land Rover Nashville, part of Andrews Transportation Group, MODE Properties, West Glow Farm, Lipman Brothers- R.S. Lipman, Ironhorse Farms, Lo Key Ranch, Barrett Meadows Farm, Jackie and Barry Alexander, Cetera, LBMC, The Sieveking Family, Tennessee Equine Hospital, Williamson Medical Center, Associated Terminals, Bank of America, Brentwood Capital Advisors, Brown-Forman, Engel & Völkers, Grove Park, Ortale Kelley, Publix Super Markets Charities, Regions, Turnip Truck, Waller, Ingram Entertainment, Lithographics, Nashville Geek, Outdoor Classic Structures, PMC, and Franklin Polo Academy.

The gates open at 1 p.m. for tailgaters and 2 p.m. for sponsors and patrons. The opening ceremony will be held at 2:45 p.m. with the polo match beginning around 3 p.m. The Patrons’ Dinner is provided at half time and will begin at 4 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Please visit www.chukkersforcharity.net for more information.

Chukkers for Charity is hosted by Orrin Ingram and Stefanie Latham at Riverview Farm, 1475 Moran Road Franklin, Tennessee.



ABOUT ROCHELLE CENTER

In 1968, long time area educator W.R. Rochelle, began the foundation for the agency to offer supports for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. These supports would enhance skills necessary for these individuals to become as independent as possible in our community. Today’s Rochelle Center continues that mission with community integration, employment, in addition to residential services. For more information, call 615.254.0673 or visit www.rochellecenter.org.

ABOUT SADDLE UP!

Saddle Up!’s mission is to provide children and young adults with disabilities the opportunity to grow and develop through therapeutic, educational and recreational activities with horses. Saddle Up! is a year-round program that will serve nearly 180 children/young adults this year. Saddle Up! is the oldest and largest program of its kind in the region, and the only one exclusively serving children and young adults who have disabilities.