Chukkers for Charity Polo Match Canceled

The annual Chukkers for Charity polo match, benefiting Rochelle Center and Saddle Up!, has been cancelled due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases throughout Williamson County. Chukkers for Charity has raised more than $3 million since 1996.

“We are devastated to share the news that this year’s annual fundraiser has been cancelled,” said Debbie Chadwick, president of Rochelle Center. “The decision to cancel was made with careful consideration of the health and safety of our staff, volunteers and patrons.”

Contrary to the unfortunate news, Chukkers for Charity is pleased to announce sponsor contributions amidst the cancellation. Sponsors include Colonial Hill Farm, Ironhorse Farms, LBMC, Tennessee Equine Hospital, Bank of America Private Bank, Brown-Forman/Jack Daniel Distillery, Publix Super Markets Charities, Ortale Kelley, Williamson Medical Center, Lipman Brothers – R.S. Lipman Company, Lithographics, D’Andrews Bakery & Café, Nashville Geek, Ingram Entertainment Inc. and Outdoor Classic Structures.

“We couldn’t be more thankful for our sponsors. Their generous donations help not only Rochelle Center, but therapeutic programming for Saddle Up!,” said Executive Director of Saddle Up! Laurie Kush. “This decision has not been made lightly and we are grateful for the support we continue to receive from community members. We can’t wait to see you all in 2021.”

Chukkers for Charity is hosted by Orrin Ingram at Riverview Farm in Franklin, Tenn. For more information, call 615-794-1150 ex. 320 or visit https://chukkersforcharity.net/.

ABOUT ROCHELLE CENTER

In 1968, long time area educator W.R. Rochelle, began the foundation for the agency to offer support for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. This support enhances skills necessary for these individuals to become as independent as possible in our community. Today’s Rochelle Center continues that mission with community integration, employment, in addition to residential services. For more information, visit www.rochellecenter.org.

About SADDLE UP!

Saddle Up! provides children and youth with disabilities the opportunity to grow and develop through therapeutic, educational and recreational activities with horses. Our programs include Adaptive Riding, Therapy Services (including Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and Speech Therapy), Advanced Rider Equestrian Club, Equine Assisted Learning, Interactive Vaulting, and the Alumni Transitions Program. Since 1991, our programs, education, and outreach make a measurable impact in the lives of Middle Tennessee youth from 11 counties, with more than 50 types of documented disabilities. Saddle Up! is Middle Tennessee’s largest and oldest Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl.) Premier Accredited Center. Learn more at saddleupnashville.org.