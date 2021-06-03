Chukkers for Charity Returns this Fall

Chukkers for Charity returns on Saturday, Sept. 11 for the 25th annual polo match held in Franklin, Tenn. benefiting Rochelle Center and Saddle Up!

“We are very thankful to be able to participate in another year of Chukkers for Charity,” said Debbie Chadwick, president of Rochelle Center. “It’s such an honor to take part in this beloved, community-wide event that directly supports the work of our programs and the programs at Saddle Up!”

This year’s event will look different. Chukkers for Charity is offering individual tents to accommodate up to 10 guests for sponsors and patrons, giving everyone a front-row seat to Tennessee’s largest polo match. In the past, the event featured one large hospitality tent for sponsors and patrons.

Interim Executive Director of Saddle Up! Thom Bosse added, “We look forward to participating in the 25th anniversary of one of Middle Tennessee’s favorite sporting events. Our organization is greatly impacted by this event and because of that, we are able to better serve children and youth with disabilities through adaptive equine therapy.”

Co-chairs for the 2021 event are Nina Lindley and Matt Paco, who have served in this role for three years. Sponsors include Ironhorse Farms, Andrews Transportation Group (Cadillac and Jaguar Land Rover Nashville), LBMC, Williamson Medical Center, Tennessee Equine Hospital, Jackie and Barry Alexander, Publix Super Markets Charities, Ortale Kelley, Lipman Brothers – R.S. Lipman Company, Ingram Entertainment, Lithographics, Nashville Geek, Outdoor Classic Structures, and D’Andrews Bakery & Café.

Tickets will be available for purchase this summer. Please visit www.chukkersforcharity.net for more information.

Chukkers for Charity is hosted by Orrin Ingram at Riverview Farm in Franklin, Tenn.

ABOUT ROCHELLE CENTER

In 1968, long time area educator W.R. Rochelle, began the foundation for the agency to offer supports for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. These supports would enhance skills necessary for these individuals to become as independent as possible in our community. Today’s Rochelle Center continues that mission with community integration, employment, in addition to residential services. For more information, call 601.254.0673 or visit www.rochellecenter.org.

ABOUT SADDLE UP!

Saddle Up!’s mission is to provide children and youth with disabilities the opportunity to grow and develop through therapeutic, educational and recreational activities with horses. Saddle Up! is now a year-round program that will serve nearly 180 children/youth this year. Saddle Up! is the oldest and largest program of its kind in the region, and the only one exclusively serving children and youth who have disabilities. We are a Premier Center accredited by PATH International, the organization that sets the standards for safety and quality in equine-assisted programs.