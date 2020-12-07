Chuck Wicks and Wife Kasi Welcome Baby Boy

It’s a boy!

Chuck Wicks and wife Kasi welcomed a baby boy to the family on Friday.

Tucker Elliott Wicks made his entrance to the world weighing 8 lb 15 ounces, 18.5 inches long and arrived at 2:30 pm at a Nashville hospital reported People Magazine.

“Kasi and I are beside ourselves. The IVF process is an extremely emotional one and so many many tears were shed of joy and love when Tucker arrived into the world healthy and perfect,” says Wicks to People Magazine. who also dropped his new single “Old with You” on Friday — the same day Kasi (whom the song is about) was induced. “We can’t wait to shower him with love every single day. Also… Kasi is a rockstar!”

Wicks went on to explain that Elliott is his middle name and also his mother’s maiden name. Tucker is a name the couple both liked and found it flowed well when yelling it at a future sporting event.

Via Instagram, Kasi shared, “Meet Tucker Elliott Wicks🤍 born Dec. 4, 8lb 13oz. We are in LOVE- It’s been such a crazy time to deliver a baby. But nothing can take away from the most amazing feeling of bringing this baby boy into the world with the love of my life. Feeling blessed and thankful beyond belief. Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes. Means so much to us. Xo”

Sunday morning, Wicks posted via Instagram, “Good morning Tucker!!” with a photo of himself holding Tucker in front of a Christmas tree.

The couple wed in July 2019 in a destination wedding at Cabo San Lucas. This is the first child for the couple, Kasi, the sister to country music artist Jason Aldean, has one daughter from a previous marriage, and two step-daughters.

Wick was previously the co-host for the Ty Bentli Show and now host a podcast called “Talk to Chuck with Chuck Wicks.”