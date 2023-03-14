Chuck Steiner Joins Summit BHC As Chief Strategy Officer

Franklin, Tenn. – March 13, 2023 – Summit BHC (Summit), a leading national provider of behavioral health and addiction treatment services based in Franklin, Tennessee, has named Chuck Steiner Chief Strategy Officer.

“Chuck has a proven track record and extensive healthcare industry experience. He will work with the executive team to help accelerate Summit’s growth and achieve our strategic goals,” said Brent Turner, CEO of Summit. “We are excited to have him on board as we continue to grow our footprint and expand our services in the communities we serve.”

Mr. Steiner comes to Summit with more than fifteen years of healthcare experience. He recently served as Senior Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) and Development at Shields Healthcare Solutions, where he led the Company’s M&A and hospital system joint venture initiatives. Shields was acquired by Walgreens Boots Alliance in late 2022.

Previously, Chuck was Vice President of M&A at AMSURG, the ambulatory care division of Envision Healthcare, where he led AMSURG’s physician practice development initiatives.

“I’m thrilled to be part of this best-in-class team and behavioral health platform,” Steiner said. “I strongly believe in Summit’s value creation potential and, most importantly, our corporate mission to improve the lives of those we touch. I look forward to working with the team and helping as we adapt, improve, and grow.”

Steiner began his career in New York at the Marwood Group, advising private equity and corporate clients on investment opportunities in the healthcare sector.

About Summit

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Summit operates a leading network of behavioral health hospitals and addiction treatment centers throughout the country. The company’s primary focus is on psychiatric and substance use disorder treatment within a flexible and dynamic continuum of care. The leadership team at Summit is composed of senior executives with decades of combined experience in the behavioral healthcare industry. The company currently owns and operates 33 freestanding facilities nationwide.