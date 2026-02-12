CHS, IHS Prepare to Open Spring Theater Performances

The Centennial and Independence high theater departments are preparing for opening night later this month.

Centennial High

Centennial High’s Center Stage Theater will present Alice by Heart February 26 through March 1.

Taking shelter in an underground tube station during the London Blitz of 1941, Alice Spencer seeks refuge from war and grief by escaping into her favorite book, Alice in Wonderland. This story of love and loss is a reminder that nothing comes or goes without a shadow, but we still must find the courage to move forward.

Tickets may be purchased online for $14.70 each. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Centennial High is located at 5050 Mallory Lane in Franklin.

Thursday, February 26 at 7 p.m.

Friday, February 27 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 28 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 1 at 3 p.m.

Independence High

The Independence High theater department is taking audiences to Roaring ’20s Chicago in its production of CHICAGO: Teen Edition.

Featuring iconic songs like All That Jazz and Cell Block Tango, the production follows Roxie Hart as she is convicted of murder and sent to death row. While there, she and another murderess, Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and headlines.

Tickets may be purchased online for the show, which runs from February 26 to March 1. The cost is $12.10 for general admission and $22.50 for reserved seating.

The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Independence High is located at 1776 Declaration Way in Thompson’s Station.

Thursday, February 26 at 7 p.m.

Friday, February 27 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 28 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, February 28 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 1 at 2 p.m.

Source: WCS

