Chromebook Pickup Begins This Week for WCS Families

With school starting on August 7, schools have begun distributing Chromebooks to students. Principals are sharing pick up information with families this week.

Every student, regardless of whether they are enrolled in traditional classes or WCS Online, will receive a Chromebook to use throughout the year.

An Acceptable Use Form and an Authorize District Device Form must be completed on Skyward for a student to receive a Chromebook. There are instructions on accessing and completing these forms for parents who want more information.

When picking up their Chromebooks, students will receive a document with start-up and support tips for their computers. There are also tips available on the ClassLink dashboard.

Additional information on how to best use the Chromebook and the school’s Learning Management System, Google Classroom or Schoology, will be shared in InFocus on Tuesday, August 4.