Christopher & Banks Closing 400 Stores

Women’s clothing retailer Christopher & Banks has announced they filed for Chapter 11 reorganization and will close 400 stores nationally, according to a release.

Stores in the Middle Tennessee area that will close include Franklin (CoolSprings Galleria), Murfreesboro, Hendersonville, and Lebanon.

According to the local store at CoolSprings Galleria, they do not have a definitive date for closure but did note that all Christoper & Banks storefronts slated to close will be completed by the end of February. Currently, merchandise is discounted 40-60 percent off.

Keri Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated in a release. “Since the start of the COVID pandemic, we have taken aggressive steps to protect our business while continuing to serve our customers in a healthy and safe environment. Despite the tremendous advancements we have made in executing our strategic plan, due to the financial distress resulting from the pandemic and its ongoing impact, we elected to initiate this process and pursue a potential sale of the business in whole or in part to position the Company for the future. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to our dedicated associates, loyal customers and supportive partners for their commitment to Christopher & Banks throughout these challenging times.”

At this time, Christopher & Banks will continue with an online presence.

The specialty women’s clothing company, as of January 13, 2021, operates 449 stores in 44 states consisting of 315 MPW stores, 76 Outlet stores, 31 Christopher & Banks stores, and 28 stores in its women’s plus size clothing division CJ Banks.

Visit the CoolSprings location at 1800 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin. Hours of operation are Monday – Saturday, 11 am – 7 pm, and Sunday noon- 6 pm.