Christmas Week Weather 2024

Obviously, this forecast is subject to change. But, I think that will just be the rain chances. The early spring-like temperatures seem to be pretty solid and we will update this forecast as needed during the week.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 53. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 57. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Christmas Day A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Thursday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

