Christmas Trees Decorated by Country Music Artists on Display at Opryland

As part of Gaylord Opryland Resort’s 38th annual A Country Christmas event, Universal Music Group Nashville is hosting Parade of Trees, a display where their world-renowned artists have come together to showcase Christmas trees decorated by Grand Ole Opry members Alan Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Josh Turner, Keith Urban, and Reba McEntire, along with Eric Church, George Strait, Luke Bryan, and Mickey Guyton.

Along with their trees, country music’s biggest stars have each donated “Once in a Lifetime” VIP experiences (fly-aways, VIP concert experiences, exclusive merchandise and more) all to benefit First Responders Children’s Foundation. Proceeds raised will provide scholarships and mental health services to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.

The Parade of Trees is on display in the resort’s Garden Conservatory now until January 2, 2022 as a self-guided tour of the Christmas trees decorated specifically to the artist’s style or album theme, and each VIP experience will be available for bid online at www.CharityStars.com/ParadeOfTrees until January 12, 2022.

Some of the themes and experiences include Carrie Underwood’s white tree celebrating her Christmas album, My Gift (Special Edition), as well as a trip to Las Vegas for her upcoming REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency; Eric Church’s two trees representing his albums Heart and Soul, colored red with an American theme and blue with a rock n’ roll theme respectively (and accompanying East and West Coast VIP Experiences); Mickey Guyton’s “Indigo” tree (and Ultimate NYC Thanksgiving VIP Experience, which includes front row Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade viewing) and Luke Bryan’s camo-themed tree (and Live In Las Vegas flyaway, including pre-show margarita toast with Luke). Other artist packages include VIP festival experiences, exclusive numbered prints, signed guitars, custom toy packages from Mattel, and more.

The complete listings can be viewed at www.charitystars.com/paradeoftrees. Guests visiting Opryland can scan QR codes at each tree location to donate and gain access to win the designated artist’s VIP prize package, and fans can also bid on the sweepstakes online.