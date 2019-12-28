Williamson County Parks and Recreation (WCPR) is accepting live Christmas trees for recycling at select WCPR facilities through Friday, January 10, 2020.

WCPR locations with an area designated for live tree drop-off include:

Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd

Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Dr

Fairview Recreation Complex, 2714 Fairview Blvd

Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Rd.

All ornaments, lights, decorations and tinsel must be removed before dropping off a tree for recycling.

After the trees are chipped up, WCPR will use the mulch on the hiking trails at Timberland Park.