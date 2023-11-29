Christmas in Brentwood Returns with Natalie Grant

For a third year, the community is invited to Christmas in Brentwood on Sunday, December 3, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. This community-wide celebration on the Brentwood Academy campus, 219 Granny White Pike, Brentwood, draws several thousand people for the “Hallmark movie-like” atmosphere. The annual event features family-friendly Christmas activities, culminating with the lighting of the Great Brentwood Academy Christmas Tree. Planned festivities include:

Photos w/ Santa and Elves Interactive Petting Zoo Trackless Train

Bounce Houses

Letters to Santa Station Food Trucks and Coffee Bar

On hand to greet event-goers and light the tree will be WSMV on-air personalities Dan Thomas, Carole Sullivan, beloved winter mascot Snowbird, and the Tennessee Titan cheerleaders and T-Rac.

This year, top-selling, Grammy award-winning Christian artist Natalie Grant, accompanied by her producer/songwriter husband Bernie Herms, will perform before leading carols with eventgoers as the community Christmas tree lighting takes place. “We look forward to the opportunity to celebrate the birth of Jesus during this special event for the community to gather, celebrate, and give to those in need,” says Jason Mathews, Dean of Admission and Community Engagement. “We are grateful for the opportunity to host this event for the greater Williamson County community and look forward to seeing so many people gather to celebrate together.”

Brentwood Academy has partnered with Agape Nashville to provide items of need and comfort to children entering foster care. Attendees are encouraged to bring gift cards, new toiletry items, stuffed animals, child-sized pajamas, or blankets.