Christmas Eve Services in Williamson County

Looking for Christmas Eve service times? Below, we have listed some local Christmas Eve Services.
If you’d like your service time listed, e-mail us at news@williamsonsource.com.
Franklin
Bethlehem First United Methodist Church
2419 Bethlehem Loop, Franklin, TN 37069
(615) 794-6721
4:30 pm, 7:00 pm & 11:00 pm
Online Options: Facebook and YouTube
Christ Community Church
1215 Hillsboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37069
(615) 468-2200
4:00 pm & 5:30 pm
Online Option: Christ Community Website
Church of the City (Franklin Campus)
828 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37064
11:00 am, 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm & 5:00 pm
Online Option: Church of the City Website, YouTube
Franklin Christian Church
4040 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37067
(615) 790-6605
11:00 am
Online Option: Franklin Christian Church Website, Facebook and YouTube
Gateway Church
1288 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin TN, 37064
In-person and online at 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm & 6:30 pm (Online only)
Watch Online: Gateway Church Website, Facebook and YouTube
Harpeth Christian Church
1101 Gardner Dr, Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 790-0104
3:00 pm & 5:00 pm
Online Option: Harpeth Chrisitian Church Website and Facebook
First Presbyterian Church
101 Legends Club Ln, Franklin, TN 27069
(615) 794-5114
4:00 pm & 6:00 pm
Online Option: Facebook
Franklin First UMC
Mack Hatcher Campus: 1200 Aldersgate Way, Franklin, TN 37069
2:00 pm, 4:00 pm & 6:00 pm
Historic Sanctuary: 148 Fifth Ave S, Franklin, TN 37064
3:30 pm, 5:30 pm, 7:30 pm & 11:00 pm
Online Option: Franklin First UMC Website
Luminous Anglican Parish
408 Church St., Franklin, TN, 37064
4:00 pm
Vineyard Church Franklin
308 Jordan Road, Franklin, TN 37067
(615) 595-9355
Candlelight Service at 5:00 pm
Online Option: Vineyard Church Franklin Website, Facebook & YouTube
Epworth United Methodist Church
4340 Arno Road, Franklin, TN 37064
5:00 pm
Fellowship Bible Church
1725 Columbia Ave. Ste. 100, Franklin, TN 37064
1:00 pm, 2:30 pm & 4:00 pm
Online Option: Website, Facebook or YouTube
St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church
113 Second Avenue South, Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 794-8588
9:00 am- Daily Mass
4:00pm – Christmas Family Mass: Christmas Vigil Mass
6:00pm – Christmas Vigil Mass
8:00 pm – Christmas Vigil Mass – Spanish
10:30 pm – Christmas Vigil Mass – Bilingual
Online Option: St. Philip Website, Facebook & YouTube
Graceland Church Franklin
1667 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, TN 37064
4:00 pm
Online Option: Facebook & YouTube
Brentwood
Brentwood United Methodist Church
309 Franklin Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027
(615) 373-3663
2:00 pm – Modern Service in the Sanctuary, Worship Band
4:00 pm – Traditional Service in the Sanctuary, Chancel Choir
4:00 pm – Traditional Service in the Chapel, Charles & Regina Walker, BUMC Children’s Choir
6:00 pm – Traditional Service in the Sanctuary, Chancel Choir
8:00 pm – Traditional Service in the Sanctuary, Sonshine & Jubilation Choir
11:00 pm – Traditional Service in the Sanctuary, Multigenerational Choir:
All services will be available online except 11 p.m.
Online Option: BUMC Website
Harpeth Hills Church of Christ
1949 Old Hickory Blvd, Brentwood, TN 37027
4:00 pm – Instrumental (Gym)
6:00 pm – A cappella (Auditorium)
Online Option: Facebook & YouTube
Holy Family Catholic Church
9100 Crockett Road, Brentwood, TN 37027
4:00 pm – Vigil Mass
4:30 pm – Parish Hall Mass
6:30 pm – Contemporary Mass
9:00 pm – Vigil Mass
Online Option (4:00 pm Only): YouTube
Fellowship Bible Church
1210 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027
1:00 pm, 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm & 5:30pm
Watch Online: Website, Facebook or YouTube
East Brentwood Presbyterian Church
9000 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN 37027
3:30 pm – Christmas in the Barn
5:00 pm – Candlelight Service
Online Option: Facebook & YouTube
Spring Hill/Thompson’s Station
Church of the City (Spring Hill Campus)
4910 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174
(615) 465-5000
1:00 pm, 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm & 7:00 pm
Online Option: Church of the City Website
Thompson Station Church
2604 Thompson’s Station Road, Thompson Station, TN 37179
(615) 791-8319
2:00 pm, 3:30 pm & 5:00 pm
Online Option: Thompson Station Church Website, Facebook & YouTube
Fairview
One Church Home
7200 Tiger Trail, Fairview, TN 37062
(615) 266-6122
4pm
First Baptist Church Fairview
7310 Overby Rd, Fairview, TN 37062
(615) 799-9478
4:30 pm – Candlelight Service
Nolensville
Nolensville First United Methodist Church
7316 Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
(615) 776-2815
4:00 pm – Family Friendly
7:00 pm – Contemporary
11:00 pm – Classic
Online Option: Nolensville First UMC Website
The Village Church
7224 Old Burkitt Rd, Antioch, TN 37013
(615) 450-6450
1:00 pm, 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm & 5:30pm
Online Option: The Village Church Website or YouTube