Christmas Eve Services in Williamson County

Looking for Christmas Eve service times? Below, we have listed some local Christmas Eve Services.

If you’d like your service time listed, e-mail us at news@williamsonsource.com.

Franklin

Bethlehem First United Methodist Church

2419 Bethlehem Loop, Franklin, TN 37069

(615) 794-6721

4:30 pm, 7:00 pm & 11:00 pm

Online Options: Facebook and YouTube

Christ Community Church

1215 Hillsboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37069

(615) 468-2200

4:00 pm & 5:30 pm

Online Option: Christ Community Website

Church of the City (Franklin Campus)

828 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37064

11:00 am, 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm & 5:00 pm

Online Option: Church of the City Website, YouTube

Franklin Christian Church

4040 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37067

(615) 790-6605

11:00 am

Online Option: Franklin Christian Church Website, Facebook and YouTube

Gateway Church

1288 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin TN, 37064

In-person and online at 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm & 6:30 pm (Online only)

Watch Online: Gateway Church Website, Facebook and YouTube

Harpeth Christian Church

1101 Gardner Dr, Franklin, TN 37064

(615) 790-0104

3:00 pm & 5:00 pm

Online Option: Harpeth Chrisitian Church Website and Facebook

First Presbyterian Church

101 Legends Club Ln, Franklin, TN 27069

(615) 794-5114

4:00 pm & 6:00 pm

Online Option: Facebook

Franklin First UMC

Mack Hatcher Campus: 1200 Aldersgate Way, Franklin, TN 37069

2:00 pm, 4:00 pm & 6:00 pm

Historic Sanctuary: 148 Fifth Ave S, Franklin, TN 37064

3:30 pm, 5:30 pm, 7:30 pm & 11:00 pm

Online Option: Franklin First UMC Website

Luminous Anglican Parish

408 Church St., Franklin, TN, 37064

4:00 pm

Vineyard Church Franklin

308 Jordan Road, Franklin, TN 37067

(615) 595-9355

Candlelight Service at 5:00 pm

Online Option: Vineyard Church Franklin Website, Facebook & YouTube

Epworth United Methodist Church

4340 Arno Road, Franklin, TN 37064

5:00 pm

Fellowship Bible Church

1725 Columbia Ave. Ste. 100, Franklin, TN 37064

1:00 pm, 2:30 pm & 4:00 pm

Online Option: Website, Facebook or YouTube

St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church

113 Second Avenue South, Franklin, TN 37064

(615) 794-8588

9:00 am- Daily Mass

4:00pm – Christmas Family Mass: Christmas Vigil Mass

6:00pm – Christmas Vigil Mass

8:00 pm – Christmas Vigil Mass – Spanish

10:30 pm – Christmas Vigil Mass – Bilingual

Online Option: St. Philip Website, Facebook & YouTube

Graceland Church Franklin

1667 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, TN 37064

4:00 pm

Online Option: Facebook & YouTube

Brentwood

Brentwood United Methodist Church

309 Franklin Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027

(615) 373-3663

2:00 pm – Modern Service in the Sanctuary, Worship Band

4:00 pm – Traditional Service in the Sanctuary, Chancel Choir

4:00 pm – Traditional Service in the Chapel, Charles & Regina Walker, BUMC Children’s Choir

6:00 pm – Traditional Service in the Sanctuary, Chancel Choir

8:00 pm – Traditional Service in the Sanctuary, Sonshine & Jubilation Choir

11:00 pm – Traditional Service in the Sanctuary, Multigenerational Choir:

All services will be available online except 11 p.m.

Online Option: BUMC Website

Harpeth Hills Church of Christ

1949 Old Hickory Blvd, Brentwood, TN 37027

4:00 pm – Instrumental (Gym)

6:00 pm – A cappella (Auditorium)

Online Option: Facebook & YouTube

Holy Family Catholic Church

9100 Crockett Road, Brentwood, TN 37027

4:00 pm – Vigil Mass

4:30 pm – Parish Hall Mass

6:30 pm – Contemporary Mass

9:00 pm – Vigil Mass

Online Option (4:00 pm Only): YouTube

Fellowship Bible Church

1210 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027

1:00 pm, 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm & 5:30pm

Watch Online: Website, Facebook or YouTube

East Brentwood Presbyterian Church

9000 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN 37027

3:30 pm – Christmas in the Barn

5:00 pm – Candlelight Service

Online Option: Facebook & YouTube

Spring Hill/Thompson’s Station

Church of the City (Spring Hill Campus)

4910 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174

(615) 465-5000

1:00 pm, 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm & 7:00 pm

Online Option: Church of the City Website

Thompson Station Church

2604 Thompson’s Station Road, Thompson Station, TN 37179

(615) 791-8319

2:00 pm, 3:30 pm & 5:00 pm

Online Option: Thompson Station Church Website, Facebook & YouTube

Fairview

One Church Home

7200 Tiger Trail, Fairview, TN 37062

(615) 266-6122

4pm

First Baptist Church Fairview

7310 Overby Rd, Fairview, TN 37062

(615) 799-9478

4:30 pm – Candlelight Service

Nolensville

Nolensville First United Methodist Church

7316 Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135

(615) 776-2815

4:00 pm – Family Friendly

7:00 pm – Contemporary

11:00 pm – Classic

Online Option: Nolensville First UMC Website

The Village Church

7224 Old Burkitt Rd, Antioch, TN 37013

(615) 450-6450

1:00 pm, 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm & 5:30pm

Online Option: The Village Church Website or YouTube