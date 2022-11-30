Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac has Died

Vocalist and keyboardist for Fleetwood Mac, Christine McVie, has died. She was 79 years old.

On McVie’s Facebook page, her family shared the news of her passing stating,” On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.”

No cause of death was given other than a short illness. Fleetwood Mac also shared about McVie’s passing.

In a social media post, Fleetwood Mac confirmed her death stating, “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their life. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

McVie joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970, she wrote some of the band’s most recognized songs- “Don’t Stop” and “You Make Loving Fun.” She left the band in 1998 but returned in 2014.