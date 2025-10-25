Christie Cookie Co. Announces Return of Local Pick up and Delivery

Christie Cookie Co., Nashville’s iconic gourmet cookie brand, is bringing back its local catering services starting October 23, just in time for the holiday season. The relaunch coincides with the kickoff of the brand’s annual Santa’s Favorite Cookie Contest. Operating out of Hunter’s Station in East Nashville at 975 Main Street, Christie Cookie Co.’s catering services will offer freshly baked, made-to-order cookies in quantities ranging from half-dozens to large event orders, perfect for everything from family gatherings and office meetings to festive holiday parties.

Pickup and delivery will be available Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The menu and order instructions can be found at www.christiecookies.com/nashville.

The Santa’s Favorite Cookie Contest, a local holiday tradition, invites kids age 13 and under to imagine what Santa’s favorite cookie flavor would be. Entrants are asked to submit their cookie name and flavor idea with up to four ingredients. Submissions will be accepted from October 23 through November 15,with the winner announced on November 24. The winning cookie will be available for local catering orders throughout the month of December and 20% of proceeds from its sales will be donated to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

“We are so excited to bring back our local catering services just in time for the holidays,

” said Coco Kyriopoulos, Director at Rich Products, parent company of Christie Cookie Co.

“The return of catering pairs perfectly with our annual Santa’s Favorite Cookie Contest, which brings joy to kids and families each year. We’re especially proud to once again support Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, an organization that means so much to our community.”

The winning young baker will receive a custom tin featuring their cookie creation, a large tin of Christie cookies for a home or school holiday celebration, a cookie care package to leave out for Santa on Christmas Eve, and recognition on Christie Cookie Co.’s social media channels. Complete contest rules and submission details are available at www.christiecookies.com/nashville.

The return of local orders and the launch of this year’s contest come shortly after Christie Cookie Co. was named the Official Cookie of the Tennessee Titans, further cementing the brand’s role as Nashville’s favorite hometown cookie.

Founded in 1983 in Nashville, Christie Cookie Co. delights fans locally and nationwide with its gourmet cookies and brownies made with 100% butter, no added artificial flavors or colors, and generous inclusions. The brand’s treats are sold through its website, in specialty grocers and restaurants across the country, and have famously been offered warm to guests at DoubleTree by Hilton hotels since 1995. Christie Cookie Co. also operates a thriving corporate gifting program, contributing to its production of 100 million cookies annually.

