Christian rock group Tenth Avenue North has announced their final tour.

The band shared the news with fans via Facebook:

Dear friends,

Words fail when it comes to “farewell”

Even the best goodbyes are bittersweet. It’s like we were made to be together forever.

Twenty years ago, Tenth Avenue North was just three friends goofing around in a PBA dorm room. Never in a million years could we have dreamt it would take us around the globe for two decades. But it has. And we are eternally grateful for all the stories, all the tears, and all the memories we’ve made together.

If you count independent releases, Tenth Avenue North has birthed 15 original music projects.



Fifteen.

It’s been a glorious, hard-fought, and oftentimes, breathtaking journey. We feel like we’ve seen it all. The Fights. The Victories. Forgiveness. Mercy. Oh yeah. Truck loads of mercy.

And now it seems a season is coming to a close. One by one, band members have been moving on. We don’t think this is a sign of unhealth, but quite the opposite.

After twenty years, we are all dreaming new dreams, and it’s time to encourage one another to go. Go and do all that is in our hearts to do.

That said, tomorrow we will begin the “Finally Living Tour.” Or maybe we’ll now call it, “The Final Farewell Tour,” because that’s what this, a farewell. It is with a great deal of joy and sorrow all mixed up together, we want you to know this will be our last tour as Tenth Avenue North.

There will be some summer shows and festivals sprinkled through the rest of this year, and maybe a bit more music as well, but as far as we can tell, this will be the last tour we ever do.

We don’t exactly know what the future holds, but we believe this; when the way isn’t clear before us, we do well to pay attention to what doors are being closed behind us. Leaning into this guidance, we are going to lean forward into the unknown. We love you all. It has been an incredible journey. May the God who gave us the grace to continue, give us the grace to end well. Here’s to one last tour together. Hope to see you out there.

Cheers,

Tenth Avenue North

The tour kicks off in Alabama and continues until the first week of April with 24 stops over the next six weeks. No dates have been set for Nashville.

ABOUT TENTH AVENUE NORTH: Since their acclaimed national debut, Over and Underneath, Tenth Avenue North’s career has been built one hit song at a time thanks to radio favorites like “Love Is Here,” “Hold My Heart,” “By Your Side,” “You Are More” and “Worn,” among others. The band has garnered multiple Dove Awards and has gone on to amass more than 1.7 million in total consumption. No Shameis the follow-up to 2016’s Followers, which birthed two massive hits: “I Have This Hope” and the multi-week No. 1 smash “Control (Somehow You Want Me).” Tenth Avenue North is Mike Donehey (lead vocals, guitar), Jeff Owen (guitar, vocals) and Ruben Juarez (bass, vocals).