Christian Music Artist Mandisa Has Died

Nashville resident and former American Idol finalist Mandisa has died. She was 47 years old, reports KLOVE.

Mandisa died at her home on Thursday, April 18th; no cause of death has been revealed.

Mandisa won a GRAMMy for her album “Overcomer” at the 56th GRAMMY Awards. She also competed on Season 5 of American Idol, finishing in the Top 10 contestants.

We received a statement from a representative for Mandisa sharing, “We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased. At this time, we do not know the cause of death or any further details. We ask for your prayers for her family and close-knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

Before Idol, Mandisa was a part of the Fisk Jubilee Singers while she attended Fisk University.

“Mandisa loved Jesus, and she used her unusually extensive platform to talk about Him at every turn. Her kindness was epic, her smile electric, her voice massive, but it was no match for the size of her heart. Mandisa struggled, and she was vulnerable enough to share that with us, which helped us talk about our own struggles. Mandisa’s struggles are over, she is with the God she sang about now. While we are saddened, Mandisa is home. We’re praying for Mandisa’s family and friends and ask you to join us,” stated David Pierce, K-LOVE Chief Media Officer.