Christ Presbyterian Academy names new Director of Enrollment

Christ Presbyterian Academy (CPA) has named Lynn Isaacs as Director of Enrollment, leading all of the Academy’s admissions and enrollment functions. Lynn brings expert skill, dedication, and 12 years of experience at the Academy to this role. Prior to her career in school administration, Lynn worked as convention sales manager for the cities of Nashville and Philadelphia.

“We are incredibly excited to announce this new role. Lynn Isaacs has shown a quality of hospitality and leadership that is inspiring, and her work in escorting families through the admissions process is critical to the Academy,” says Associate Head of School – Advancement Drew Maddux.

Lynn is joined by her colleagues on the enrollment team Kathy Mitchell and Lori Orr, a team garnering a combined 35 years of experience in enrollment. The enrollment team will continue to collaborate together, ensuring the prospective and new-family experience is as seamless as possible. As part of the Academy’s advancement structure, Lynn will work with key leadership on strategies for missional growth and development. She will also be instrumental in maintaining a safe and secure environment for families to tour the school this fall both virtually and in-person, maintaining all distancing and safety protocol.

“I am very excited to be able to have a small part in leading CPA into the next decade, seeing God’s hand at work as He beautifully weaves our community together each year, partnering with an amazing enrollment team, and watching as existing parents, staff and students give an enthusiastic welcome to these new families!” says Lynn.

Lynn emphasizes the heart behind her work at CPA: “In these unusual days we are walking in, it is more important than ever to not only prepare our children to work and thrive in an ever-changing world, but also to help them understand, grapple with, and learn to walk in that which is unshakable. It is our hope that our students will develop a relationship with our unchangeable God, and find His plan and purpose for their lives in this world.”

For more information on admissions at Christ Presbyterian Academy, go to cpalions.org/visit.