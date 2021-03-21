Christ Community Church to Hold Ribbon Cutting For Youth House

Christ Community Church has finally completed the youth facility, Harpeth House. A groundbreaking was held in October 2019, and in celebration of the completion, a ribbon-cutting will be held on April 11 at noon with all community members invited to attend. Following the ribbon-cutting event, guests will be able to tour the facility.

The Harpeth House is located on the north side of their property at 1215 Hillsboro Road. It’s a stand-alone, single-level, 12,000-square-foot building designed as dedicated space for student ministries, serving our community’s middle and high school students in grades 6-12. The design prioritizes small group meeting spaces, with eight such dedicated rooms, and a 3,000-square-foot large group gathering space. The house additionally features a large, secondary indoor meeting space that is a combination den, gaming room, and kitchen, along with outdoor gathering spaces, including a covered porch adjacent to a firepit and outdoor recreation areas.

The $5.5 million facilities are made possible by the congregation’s financial commitments through the church’s RISE & BUILD campaign. Planning and preparations for the youth house began in 2015, with the public phase of the capital campaign kicked off in January 2019.

In their present location on Hillsboro Road since 2001, Christ Community Church has been serving Franklin, continuing to grow and being a vital part of the community for more than 30 years. Learn more about Christ Community Church here.