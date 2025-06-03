Chrisley Family to Return to Reality TV with Series on Lifetime

People reports that the Chrisley family, known for their time on reality TV, will premiere a series later this year.

The family previously appeared in the reality series Chrisley Knows Best, but the new series is currently being called The Untitled Chrisleys Project and will be released on Lifetime.

People shared the logline from the series stating,”the Chrisleys don’t know best anymore, but they’re doing their best to be there for each other. The family faces the challenge of carrying on the Chrisley name and legacy on their own with only phone calls and brief visits with their incarcerated parents.”

“While Savannah maintains custody of her younger siblings, Chloe and Grayson, she has been fighting tirelessly for a Presidential pardon to free her parents,” the description continues. “Meanwhile, Chase is addressing some life struggles while building his new business and navigating his relationship with girlfriend Jodi.”

During a press conference in Nashville last week, Todd and Savannah Chrisley appeared and confirmed they are filming for a new series. Todd Chrisley stated they filmed the night they returned to their home after being pardoned and released from prison.

