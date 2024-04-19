Chris Young to Headline Nashville 4th of July Free Concert

Chris Young will headline Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced today. The downtown event will present one of the country’s largest July 4th fireworks shows – which for the first time will include drone light elements – synchronized to live music from the GRAMMY-winning Nashville Symphony. Let Freedom Sing! will feature charitable partner PENCIL, and the free Amazon Family Fun Zone will return and include inflatables and live music. The concert and fireworks show are free and open to the public.

Middle Tennessee native and GRAMMY-nominated Young, who has 13 career No. 1 singles, will be joined on the Jack Daniel’s Broadway Stage by a multi-genre lineup that includes Yola, a six-time GRAMMY-nominated artist, songwriter, and actor, most notably in the musical drama ELVIS; Girl Named Tom, a sibling trio who made history by winning NBC’s The Voice in 2021; and Blessing Offor, a two-time GRAMMY Award nominee and GMA Dove Award winner.

Let Freedom Sing! is partnering with PENCIL (Public Education Needs Community Involvement & Leadership), which links community resources with students and teachers at Metro Nashville Public Schools, and will raise funds and collect school supplies to support PENCIL. One dollar from each official event t-shirt sold will go to PENCIL. To help support PENCIL, event sponsor Simply Done, a household essentials brand, is generously donating essential school supplies such as crayons, folders, glue sticks, markers, notebooks, pencils, pencil cases, rulers, scissors and more to benefit 500 Metro Nashville students. Additionally, Presenting Sponsor Dr Pepper will donate 500 student backpacks. Together, these contributions will sufficiently equip an entire Metro elementary school with the necessary supplies and backpacks. Event attendees are encouraged to make a contribution to PENCIL. Let Freedom Sing! will be a Safe Bar event, with key bar and security staff trained in bystander intervention and awareness about alcohol’s role in sexual assault. For more information, visit SafeBarApp.org.

“Chris Young is going to deliver an unforgettable performance as the headliner for yet another spectacular Fourth of July celebration, and we are truly excited about the exceptionally diverse lineup, which features talents like Yola, Girl Named Tom and Blessing Offor,” said Ken Levitan, Chairman of the NCVC Board of Directors and Co-President of Vector Management. “In addition to these thrilling performances, we are proud to introduce new elements to enhance the festivities, such as incorporating drones into the fireworks display and partnering with PENCIL to support their invaluable work of empowering Nashville’s youth. We invite everyone to join us for a full day of music, fireworks and giving back to our community.”

The Amazon Family Fun Zone at Music City Walk of Fame Park will offer family-friendly activities during the day before the event shifts that evening to the free concert at the Jack Daniel’s Broadway Stage located at First and Broadway. After the concert, the event will move to Ascend Amphitheater for the live performance by the Nashville Symphony and the fireworks and drone show.

“Let Freedom Sing! presents a wonderful opportunity for our community to unite,” said Courtney Ross, Amazon’s Senior Manager of Community Engagement. “We are excited to once again support this year’s festivities with the Amazon Family Fun Zone, offering family-friendly activities and showcasing performances from local artists.”

A Grand Ole Opry member, Young has numerous ACM, AMA, CMA and GRAMMY nominations, as well as wins for Performance of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards. His ninth studio album, Young Love & Saturday Nights, was recently released March 22 on Sony Music Nashville. GRAMMY-nominated Yola made her acting debut as the founder of rock and roll, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, in Baz Luhrmann’s musical drama, ELVIS, and earned a NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture.

The trio of siblings in Girl Named Tom are Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty, and they made history by being the only group to have ever won NBC’s The Voice. They have generated over 25 million streams across chart-topping covers such as “River,” “The Chain,” and “Dust in the Wind.” Signed to Republic Records, Girl Named Tom released One More Christmas, a No. 1 selling Christmas album on iTunes charts, as well as multiple original singles across 2023 and 2024. Offor’s My Tribe debuted in early 2023 and quickly hit Top 20 on three Billboard charts. The album’s title track was featured in a global Coca-Cola ad campaign, his “The Goodness” with TobyMac became his first No. 1, and My Tribe’s lead single “Brighter Days” became a bastion for mainstream radio, hitting top 25 on the mainstream AC radio charts with over 100 million views on TikTok.

Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper is produced by Music City Inc., the foundation of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, for the city of Nashville. The free, family-friendly event was created to entertain Nashvillians and attract visitors to generate economic activity and tax revenue for the city. The event has regularly drawn more than 200,000 attendees – and a record-breaking 350,000 in 2021. In 2023, Let Freedom Sing! generated $11.6 million in estimated direct visitor spending and an estimated 250,000 in attendance. This will be the 21st annual celebration produced by Music City Inc. through the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and the 40th in the city.