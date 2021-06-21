Chris Young Inviting Fans to Free Live 4th of July Event in Nashville

After you celebrate the 4th of July, visit downtown Nashville for a free live event with Chris Young.
On July 4th, at 1st and Broadway on the Let Freedom Sing stage, Young will perform some of his biggest hits live. The event will be taped for a music video and it has hinted there may be some surprise guests who join Young.
Last week, Young announced his 8th studio album- Famous Friends. Young always drops a shout out to his hometown in Tennessee with his mention in his single “Famous Friends” he calls out Rutherford County along with Kane Brown’s hometown of Hamilton County and a mention of Nashville’s Davidson County.
Chris’ brand-new single, “Famous Friends” with Kane Brown took home the trophy for Collaborative Video of the Year at the 2021 CMT Music Awards, is Top 5 and rising and impacted country radio as the most-added new track at the start of the year.
Nashville will host its 4th of July event in downtown Nashville where Brad Paisley will headline the event, find more information here.
