Chris Woodruff Inducted into Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame announced VFL and current head coach Chris Woodruff as a 2025 inductee Thursday afternoon.

“ Chris Woodruff has represented the University of Tennessee and the state of Tennessee with incredible distinction throughout his career, both as a player and as a coach,” said Brad Willis, Executive Director of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. “His dedication to the sport of tennis and his ability to develop young talent exemplify the values we honor in the Hall of Fame. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2025.”

Woodruff was surprised with the announcement by Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Executive Director Brad Willis on Thursday at the Goodfriend Tennis Center. The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery, celebrates the state’s rich sports heritage and honors those who have made a lasting impact within their communities.

Woodruff is one of the most legendary and decorated alums in the storied history of the Tennessee’s men’s tennis program.

The Knoxville native remains the only NCAA singles champion in program history, winning the title in 1993. He took home ITA National Player of the Year and SEC Player of the Year honors that same year. A career that began with Woodruff’s 1992 ITA National Rookie of the Year acclaim finished with two singles All-American honors in 1992 and 1993, along with a pair of singles All-SEC distinctions in those same seasons.

Woodruff posted a two-year singles record of 81-16 (.835), including a remarkable 45-7 (.865) mark in 1993. The multiple-time ATP Tour champion and former world No. 29 singles player served as assistant coach and associate head coach at Tennessee from 2002 until his promotion to head coach in 2017. The 2024-25 campaign marks Chris Woodruff ‘s eighth season as head coach at his alma mater and his 23rd year on staff.

