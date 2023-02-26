Chris Tomlin’s Good Friday Concert to Return to Bridgestone Arena

America’s worship leader Chris Tomlin is returning to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Friday, April 7 for his seventh annual Good Friday Nashville concert. Since its inception in 2017 Good Friday Nashville has continued to be a record setting night, from smashing attendance records by becoming the largest ticketed Christian concert in the history of the venue, to delivering an exclusive livestream in partnership with Facebook. In 2020 and 2021 the concert became a virtual event allowing worldwide distribution through television and radio partners reaching 32 countries around the globe. Best-selling author and pastor Max Lucado will return to deliver a special message. Tickets available now at Good Friday Nashville.

“There is a passage in Hebrews 13 that I return to when I think about this night,” said Chris. “It says, ‘Through Jesus, therefore, let us continually offer to God a sacrifice of praise—the fruit of lips that openly profess his name. And do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased.’ That truly is the heart of Good Friday Nashville, for all streams of the church to come together, celebrate what God has done and is continuing to do in our city, and then give back to those most vulnerable in the community.”

Good Friday Nashville benefits the foster care and adoption crisis through ‘For Others’, a non-profit foundation created by Tomlin and his wife Lauren. ‘For Others’ aims to close the gap between children-in-need and capable care providers through raising awareness, maximizing resources and mobilizing communities.

During each of the previous Good Friday Nashville concerts, Chris has surprised attendees by inviting special guests including Rascal Flatts, Lady A, We The Kingdom, Lauren Daigle, Hillsong UNITED and others. This year will be no exception.

Good Friday Nashville is promoted by Awakening Events, who encapsulate the very spirit of this night.

“The work that is done behind the scenes for events like Good Friday Nashville is critical and those teams are often not recognized for their effort and support,” shared Chris. “It is incredible to see what happens when organizations like Awakening Events donate their time, energy, and expertise to an event that supports the foster care and adoption crisis.”

Good Friday Nashville is presented by K-LOVE, Air1, The Fish and WAY-FM.

Good Friday Nashville will take place during Tomlin’s “Stories Of Worship Tour” which launches February 23 in his home state of Texas, and is centered around reminding people through worship and storytelling, that no matter where you are in your journey God is faithful, He is present, and He is here for you. Tickets for the tour available at christomlin.com.