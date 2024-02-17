Chris Stapleton Signs Bottles of Traveller Whiskey at Total Wine

Total Wine in Brentwood shared on social media that Chris Stapleton stopped by to sign bottles of his new collaboration with Buffalo Trace Distillery.

They shared on social media, “Guess who came and stopped by… Mr. Chris Stapleton. Come by and pick up a signed bottle of the Traveller. While supplies last. Thank you @Chrisstapleton for stopping by!!”

Earlier this year, Buffalo Trace announced the one of a kind collaboration. Of the collaboration, Stapleton shared in a statement, “Partnering with Buffalo Trace Distillery and Harlen Wheatley feels like a bucket list scenario for me. Some things just make total sense – and this is definitely one of those things. Bottles from barrels that Harlen has cared for have been with us for every note we’ve ever recorded, backstage before shows and in all the moments we’ve celebrated along the way. I believe what we’ve achieved with Traveller Whiskey not only represents our shared history but also a common artistic vision and uncompromising standards of taste. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve made.”

Born in Lexington, KY, just down the road from Buffalo Trace Distillery, Stapleton’s relationship with Buffalo Trace matured while he recorded his first studio album, Traveller. It was during those recording sessions that he was first introduced to E.H. Taylor, one of the Distillery’s other whiskey offerings, which soon became a staple on his home bar. Since then, Buffalo Trace has collaborated with Chris and Morgane Stapleton’s charitable fund, Outlaw State of Kind, for multiple fundraising initiatives.

You can find it at Total Wine while supplies last. Hours of operation of the store are Monday-Thursday, 9 am – 10 pm, Friday-Saturday, 9 am – 11 pm, and Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm. Total Wine is located in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, at 330 Franklin Rd #306C, Brentwood, TN 37027.