Due to overwhelming demand, Chris Stapleton will add a second Nashville show to his 2020 “All-American Road Show” tour.

In addition to Stapleton’s previously announced October 2nd show at Bridgestone, there will be a show on Saturday, October 3rd. Tickets go on-sale Friday, February 28 at 10 am here.

Special guests on this tour include The Highwomen, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell. Additional guests along the tour -Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, Hank Williams Jr., Kendell Marvel, Margo Price, Nikki Lane, Sheryl Crow, The Marcus King Band, and Yola.

In June, Stapleton will be featured at the Country Music Hall of Fame.The exhibition follows a series of events for Stapleton, following the release of his breakthrough debut album Traveller, which was recently selected as the #1 country album of the decade by Billboard, as well as his acclaimed follow-ups: 2017’s From A Room: Volume 1 and From A Room: Volume 2.