



As unemployment numbers continue to rise and crippled businesses struggle to get back on foot, State Farm Agent Chris Nielsen and his team are doing everything they can to help customers through the crisis.

State Farm’s Good Neighbor Relief Program

State Farm’s Good Neighbor Relief Program is designed to help customers as they make decisions in the face of the COVID-19. According to the company, “Every Mutual Auto policyholder with an auto insurance policy in-force between March 20 and May 31, 2020, will receive a dividend.”

The calculation of credits/adjustments will be initiated after the stated time frame of March 20, 2020 to May 31, 2020. Once the earned premium is calculated, it will be multiplied by a percentage that has been determined on a state-by-state basis. This will be the calculated credit/adjustment amount to be applied.

Percentages will vary by state, ranging from 15 to 30 percent, depending on the projected loss experienced by the state. In most cases, customers will receive their credit/adjustment in the form of a credit on the next bill received with a balance due once it has been calculated.

Additionally, State Farm’s Good Neighbor Relief Program includes:

Suspending cancellations and non-renewals based on non-payment through May 31.

Donating $5 million in Neighborhood Relief to communities across the country.

For more information about State Farm’s Good Neighbor Relief Program, view the agency’s Dividend Frequently Asked Questions page. For continual COVID-19 updates, view State Farm Response to COVID-19 Coronavirus. Chris Nielsen is encouraging all of his customers currently experiencing financial hardship as a result of COVID-19 to please call his office at (931) 486-1600.

Business Operations at Chris Nielsen State Farm

State Farm has granted each agent the freedom to operate autonomously. Chris Nielsen State Farm has continued to offer 24-hour support while modifying office hours with staggered work schedules to reduce the number of employees in the office at a single time. Agents have been able to continue meeting all of clients’ needs by working from home and remotely.

On May 26, Chris Nielsen’s State Farm office will return to full-staff levels. The office will be open for customers, fully equipped with hand sanitizer and disinfectant supplies to wipe down surfaces between client visits. Guests are welcome to wear a mask when visiting, if desired. For more information, call (931) 486-1600.

Get in touch:

5332 Main St, Spring Hill (next to the Tennessee Children’s Home on Hwy 31) – office open to customers on May 26

(931) 486-1600

Nielsensf.com

When it comes to insurance, no question is too big or small for Chris Nielsen and his team. Fill out the form below to get in touch:



