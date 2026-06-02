Chris Childers Named MTSU Football PA Announcer for 2026 Season

Chris Childers, a nationally recognized college football broadcaster and MTSU alumnus, has been named the new public address announcer for Blue Raider football games starting with the 2026 season. More Sports News

Who Is Chris Childers?

Childers is best known to SiriusXM listeners as the host of “Full Ride,” where he has built a national following through his distinctive voice, sharp analysis, and passion for college athletics. Nicknamed the “Show Pony,” he brings years of national radio experience covering college football and is one of the sport’s most recognizable personalities.

What Is His Connection to MTSU?

Childers is a proud MTSU graduate, and this appointment marks a full-circle moment in his career. As a student, he served as the PA announcer for Blue Raider baseball, softball, soccer, and volleyball — early microphone experience that helped launch his broadcasting career. He credits the university with shaping who he is professionally.

What Will Childers Bring to Floyd Stadium?

His energy, deep knowledge of the game, and genuine connection to the university are expected to elevate the gameday atmosphere for fans and student-athletes alike. MTSU Athletics Director Chris Massaro cited his professionalism and understanding of what makes MTSU special as key factors in the decision.

When Does He Make His Debut?

Childers will make his first appearance in the booth at Floyd Stadium when the Blue Raiders kick off the 2026 football season on Sept. 5.

Source: MTSU