How to Choose the Best Hot Tub

You’ve weighed the pros and cons, you’ve done the research on the health benefits, and now you’re ready to plunge into that amazing feeling of having your very own hot tub to enjoy at your leisure. But how do you choose your ideal hot tub?

Yes, Size Matters.

One of the first things to consider is how large of a hot tub do you want? Here are a few things to think about:

How large is the space you plan to install the hot tub? Measure and go into this decision knowing how large your footprint capacity is.

Next, determine how you plan to use it. If this is solely for a couple of grown-ups in the family, a smaller hot tub may suffice. If you intend to invite guests over, a larger capacity is in order.

Consider Layout

Once you determine your capacity and size, you’ll need to determine your ideal layout. Seeing the different possibilities in person at our local showroom could be very helpful in understanding the options. Based on the footprint and the person capacity you choose, the layout could include bench seating, captain’s chairs, and even loungers, allowing for full submersion in a reclining position. Some layouts will include more jets or offer a full-body massage. The depth of the spa is also a consideration. A deep enough spa will prevent you from floating out of a lounger or other spot, depending on your position.

Quality is Key

You want to make sure you are getting a quality product. It’s time to consider the material from which the hot tub is crafted, the efficiency of the energy used and the durability.

There are so many options in hot tub materials! There isn’t a right or wrong answer, only what’s the best fit for your needs. Ensuring the material is durable to the fluctuating Tennessee weather is an important consideration for your investment.

You also want a hot tub that is energy efficient. No one wants a lukewarm hot tub on a crisp autumn evening. Nor do you want to see the electric meter spinning like a weather vane in a tornado! It’s important to find the balance between cost-efficient and luxury!

You’re home at the end of a long shift. Or your children are finally bedded down after another crazy day in quarantine life. And you’re ready to relax! So you crawl into the hot tub and… half the jets aren’t working? Reliability and durability are crucial factors. Don’t scrimp on the price and lose the value!

Ambiance and Extras

A hot tub is so much more than an outdoor bathtub. And now more than ever, extra features are available. Whether you want stereo features for your music or special lighting to enhance your relaxation, hot tubs now can include all sorts of perks and extras you may not have expected. The ambiance you create with your hot tub may be simplistic and serene, with the hot tub serving as the focal feature. Or a hot tub could be but a part of a larger outdoor oasis, featuring outdoor living space, pool, barbecue area and more.

