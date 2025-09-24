Chipotle to Open New Franklin Location at Galleria Boulevard

Chipotle is slated to open a third location in Franklin.

According to Loopnet.com, Chipotle is currently under construction at 1711 Galleria Boulevard, located next to Target. This is the former location of Backyard Burger; the building has been demolished, and the site will feature new construction.

Details for the site are as follows: it will be 1,880 square feet, and a rendering shows a drive-thru like the Carothers Parkway location. There will be 20 parking spaces.

Currently, we don’t have an expected opening date.

Chipotle has a location at 5041 Carothers Parkway and 430 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin. The company states on its website that there are over 3,800 restaurants as of June 30, 2025, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. It is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe with over 130,000 employees.

