Chipotle to Open First Nolensville Location This Week

Chipotle announced it will open a new location in Nolensville this week.

The new restaurant will open on Thursday, December 4th, at 10:45 am. It will be located at 7350 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, at the Village Green Shopping Center, with a 2,860-square-foot restaurant and patio.

At Chipotle’s newest location, you will be able to try the brand’s newest protein, Carne Asada, and newest sauce, Red Chimichurri, for a limited time.

In addition, Nolensville guests can order the Build Your Own Chipotle, a fast, easy, stress-free option to bring the customizable Chipotle experience to their homes. The new offering serves four to six people, and guests can enjoy $10 off their first “Build-Your-Own Chipotle” order with code TRYBYOC* through the end of the year.

Hours of operation for this location will be 10:45 am – 10 pm daily.

Those interested in employment at the Nolensville location should apply here. There are approximately 30 jobs per location, with competitive benefits, including:A crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year; a debt-free college degree program, English as a second language, and access to mental healthcare for employees and their families.

