Chipotle Sets Open Date for New Franklin Location

Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening a new location in Franklin on Tuesday, November 25 at 2009 Columbia Ave, Franklin. The restaurant features the brand’s signature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pick-up lane that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. Hours of operation will be 10:45 am until 10 pm.

Here are other things to know about the newest location.

NEW MENU ITEM: Franklin guests can try the brand’s latest protein, Carne Asada, and newest sauce, Red Chimichurri, for a limited time.



Chipotle U Rewards: College students will score 1,000 bonus points upon enrolling in Chipotle U Rewards and earn 20% more points on every purchase, resulting in free Chipotle fast. This new program is designed for college students, bringing more value to Gen Z than ever before. College students can enroll in Chipotle U Rewards starting at chipotle.com/chipotle-u-rewards.

Build-Your-Own Chipotle: Franklin guests can order this fast, easy, stress-free option to bring the customizable Chipotle experience to their homes. The new offering serves four to six people and guests can enjoy $10 off their first “Build-Your-Own Chipotle” order with code TRYBYOC* through the end of the year.

For those interested in employment, Chipotle is hiring for this location. You can apply here.

MORE EAT & DRINK NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email