Chipotle’s Booirto Tradition is Back

Oct. 18, 2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced the return of Boorito, the brand’s annual Halloween tradition, with a national $6 digital entrée offer from 3 p.m. local time to close on October 31 for Chipotle Rewards members.* For the first time ever, the brand is extending its operating hours until midnight in select college towns on Halloween, giving fans in these select locations more time to enjoy the digital Boorito offer.

Boorito After Hours

Chipotle is evolving its 23-year Boorito tradition by embracing the late-night dining preferences of Gen Z who like the convenience of craveable food when and where they want it. Over the past two years, Chipotle has seen a 30 percent increase in transactions after 8pm on Halloween and 81 percent of 18- to 26-year-olds surveyed reported wanting to see Chipotle open until midnight.

For the first time ever, Chipotle is extending the Boorito tradition late night in select college towns. On Halloween, 53 Chipotle restaurants in popular college towns will remain open until midnight to nourish late-night cravings, with the $6 digital entrée offer extended until midnight local time. The 53 participating restaurants are among the college towns that eat the most Chipotle and represent the number of real ingredients on the restaurant’s permanent menu. See participating restaurants here: https://Chipotle.com/Boorito-After-Hours.

Chipotle is also turning up the heat on digital orders after hours. The first 100 digital orders placed between 10 p.m. local time and midnight at each of the 53 locations open late will receive an exclusive bottle of TABASCO® Brand Scorpion Sauce, the spookiest hot sauce made with one of the world’s most intense peppers—the Scorpion.** TABASCO® Scorpion Sauce is making its debut at Chipotle for one night only on the most frightening night of the year.

Source: Prnewswire.com

More Eat & Drink News