Chipotle Reveals New Red Chimichurri Sauce

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 29, 2025 – Chipotle Mexican Grill today announced the debut of Red Chimichurri, a chef-driven sauce that complements any Chipotle entrée. Prepared in-restaurant daily, this new take on the classic and premium chimichurri delivers tangy and bright flavour notes, complemented by chili peppers and fresh hand-cut cilantro. Red Chimichurri will be available across Canada for a limited time starting tomorrow, Tuesday, September 30. Chipotle Rewards members can try it for free on launch day.¹

Red Chimichurri: Drizzling Bright and Tangy Flavour Onto Every Bite

Sauces are a core factor for Gen Z’s cravings. Ninety two percent of Gen Z consumers say they would visit a restaurant just for a sauce.2 Building off the success of Adobo Ranch, Chipotle’s first new dip in five years that helped acquire new guests and drive incremental transactions, the brand is unlocking Red Chimichurri. Made with roasted garlic, fresh cilantro, chili peppers and citrus juice, Red Chimichurri packs irresistible flavour into every bite. Made each day, Red Chimichurri is prepared with only real ingredients and no artificial preservatives, colours or flavours and is served on the side to drizzle onto any entrée.

Nevielle Panthaky, Vice President of Culinary recommends three curated entrée pairings to enjoy with Red Chimichurri:

Carne Asada Burrito White rice, black beans, Carne Asada, fresh tomato salsa, guac, cheese, romaine lettuce and Red Chimichurri

Chicken Bowl White rice, black beans, chicken, roasted chili-corn salsa, guac, cheese and Red Chimichurri

Sofritas Bowl Brown rice, pinto beans, Sofritas, fajita veggies, roasted chili-corn salsa, fresh tomato salsa, guac, romaine lettuce and Red Chimichurri



Free Red Chimichurri Offer For Rewards Members

Chipotle Rewards members can try Red Chimichurri for free¹ on Tuesday, September 30. Guests enrolled in Chipotle Rewards by 5 p.m. PT on Monday, September 29 will receive a free Red Chimichurri offer in their account on the next day.¹

New members will instantly get a free guac offer after enrolling.3 The best way to Chipotle is in the app. Track points, redeem rewards and score free Chipotle. Download in the App Store or on Google Play.

Source: PRN

