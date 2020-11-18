Chipotle Mexican Grill is Coming to Spring Hill

Good news! Chipotle Mexican Grill will open in Spring Hill. The bad news – you have to wait until 2021 and we can’t confirm the exact location.

“We are currently scheduled to open a location in Spring Hill at some point in the spring of 2021,” shared Tyler Benson, Analyst, External Communications with Chipotle.

Currently, there are two other Chipotle locations in the Williamson County area – one in Franklin at 430 Cool Springs Boulevard and Brentwood at 269 Franklin Road.

Chipotle is a fast-casual dining experience with offerings of burritos, salads, and tacos featuring whole foods without artificial flavors or preservatives. As of September 2020, they have over 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany that are company-owned and operated.