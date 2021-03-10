Chipotle Launches New Hand-Crafted Quesadilla as Digital-Only Entree

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it is introducing a new Hand-Crafted Quesadilla as a digital-only menu item on March 11. For years, the Quesadilla has been one of the most talked-about Chipotle menu items on social media, and now fans across the U.S. and Canada can experience Chipotle’s real, responsibly sourced ingredients without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives in an entirely new way. The Quesadilla marks the first customizable entrée Chipotle will add to its menu since it introduced a salad option 17 years ago.

“We’re so excited to answer the call from fans and introduce one of the most highly anticipated menu items in our brand’s history,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. “The Hand-Crafted Quesadilla brings so many new possibilities to our menu, and fans will love exploring fresh flavor combinations through its sides and salsa options.”

A Quesadilla, For Real

Chipotle’s Quesadilla is filled with Monterey Jack Cheese and freshly prepared with Responsibly-Raised® Chicken, Steak, Carnitas, Barbacoa, Sofritas, or Fajita Veggies. The preservative-free flour tortilla is folded and pressed using a new custom oven in Chipotle’s Digital Kitchen, which melts the cheese perfectly and enables restaurants to make Quesadillas more quickly and conveniently. The menu item is cut into triangular pieces and served in 100% compostable packaging that allows guests to pick three salsas or sides, including fresh tomato salsa, sour cream, or hand-mashed guac for a little extra.

How We Got Here

In the summer of 2020, Chipotle tested the Quesadilla as a digital-only menu item to capitalize on the brand’s digital scale while removing operational friction by utilizing its Digital Kitchen. This pilot, conducted in Cleveland and Indianapolis, was part of the brand’s stage-gate process which allows Chipotle to listen, test and learn from customer feedback, and iterate before deciding on a national launch strategy.

$0 Delivery Fee

Fans have waited patiently, and Chipotle is making it even easier to try its new Hand-Crafted Quesadilla. From March 11 through March 21, Chipotle will offer a $0 delivery fee when guests order a quesadilla on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com.

U.S. terms for $0 Delivery Fee:

Higher menu prices and additional service fees apply for delivery. Valid only on chipotle.com or Chipotle mobile app; purchase of Quesadilla Entrée required. Offer valid 3/11/21-3/21/21. Minimum order $10/maximum order $200, each excludes tax. See full terms at WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM/QUESADILLADELIVERY.