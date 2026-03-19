Chipotle Launches Fresh Cilantro Lime Sauce for a Limited Time

Chipotle Mexican Grill is introducing its new Cilantro Lime Sauce at restaurants across the U.S. and Canada starting March 19, 2026. The made-fresh-daily sauce features hand-chopped cilantro, lime, Mexican spices, sour cream and roasted jalapeños with no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle Rewards members can get a free side on launch day with a special promo code.

What Is Chipotle’s Cilantro Lime Sauce?

Cilantro Lime Sauce is a creamy, limited-time sauce made fresh daily in Chipotle restaurants. It combines hand-chopped cilantro, lime, Mexican spices, sour cream and roasted jalapeños for a bright, citrus-forward flavor with a subtle kick. It can be added as a topping or on the side with any entree.

How to Get Free Cilantro Lime Sauce

Chipotle Rewards members can get a free side or topping of Cilantro Lime Sauce on March 19, 2026, with the purchase of a regular-priced entree. Use the code “SOFRESH” when ordering through the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com or Chipotle.ca. The offer is limited to one use per order and is not valid on kids’ meals, catering or third-party delivery orders.

Who Created the Cilantro Lime Sauce?

The recipe was developed by Culinary Analyst Danny Boyzo, who started as a Chipotle crew member in 2019. Boyzo worked behind the line before pursuing formal culinary training and moving into menu development at Chipotle’s Newport Beach, California, headquarters. The sauce is the first menu item developed by a team member who began their career in a Chipotle restaurant.

What to Order With Cilantro Lime Sauce

Steak salad with light brown rice, light black beans, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, guac and Cilantro Lime Sauce on the side (34g protein, 17g fiber)

Chicken al Pastor burrito with white rice, black beans, roasted chili-corn salsa, guac, lettuce and Cilantro Lime Sauce (49g protein, 22g fiber)

Source: Restaurant News

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