Chipotle Continues to Expand in Franklin

Another Chipotle location is set to open in Franklin. Earlier this week, we shared the news of a Chipotle location opening at 1711 Galleria Boulevard, but there is also another location currently under construction.

The former Burger King location at 2009 Columbia Avenue in Franklin is undergoing renovation to become a Chipotle.

We don’t have an expected open date for this location at this time. Chipotle is hiring for this location for multiple positions. Apply to jobs here.

With the opening of this location, this will be four Chipotle locations in the Franklin area – 5041 Carothers Parkway, 430 Cool Springs Boulevard, and the two new ones under construction at 1711 Galleria Boulevard and 2009 Columbia Avenue.

