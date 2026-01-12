Chipotle Announces Free Double Protein on January 13

Chipotle Mexican Grill is offering Chipotle Rewards members free double protein on bowls, burritos, and salads on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. Members can redeem this offer using promo code PROTEIN on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, and Chipotle.ca. The promotion coincides with one of the most popular workout days of the year as consumers focus on fitness and nutrition goals in January.

Free Double Protein Promotion Details

On January 13, 2026, Chipotle Rewards members in the United States and Canada who order bowls, burritos, and salads with double protein can use code PROTEIN at checkout to receive the extra portion of protein for free. The offer applies to all protein options including Adobo Chicken, Steak, Braised Beef Barbacoa, Carnitas, and Sofritas. Mixed protein orders will be charged for the higher-priced protein option.

The promotion is valid exclusively for digital orders placed through the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, and Chipotle.ca. The offer cannot be redeemed on in-restaurant orders or through third-party delivery platforms. Each promo code can be used one time per eligible transaction on January 13, 2026 only.

Chipotle High Protein Menu Options

The free double protein offer is valid for custom entrées as well as items from Chipotle’s new High Protein Menu. Featured double protein options include:

Double High Protein Bowl – Contains 81 grams of protein, 11 grams of fiber, and 760 calories. This burrito bowl features double Adobo Chicken, light white rice, black beans, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, and extra romaine lettuce.

Double High Protein Burrito – Contains 79 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber, and 840 calories. This burrito features double Adobo Chicken, fresh tomato salsa, fajita veggies, Monterey Jack cheese, and romaine lettuce.

Josh Hart’s High Protein Burrito – Contains 95 grams of protein, 14 grams of fiber, and 1,340 calories. This signature burrito features double Adobo Chicken, white rice, black beans, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream, and Monterey Jack cheese. Professional basketball player Josh Hart, a longtime Chipotle superfan and Celebrity Card holder, created this order to fuel his athletic performance.

High Protein Menu Expansion

Chipotle recently launched its High Protein Menu featuring curated builds ranging from 15 to 81 grams of protein per item. Menu additions include the Double High Protein Bowl, High Protein-High Fiber Bowl, Single Chicken Taco, and the brand’s first-ever snack item: the High Protein Cup. The High Protein Cup offers a side of Adobo Chicken or Steak with a national weighted average price of $3.82.

Stephanie Perdue, Vice President of Brand Marketing at Chipotle, stated that clean protein has been a pillar of the restaurant’s core menu. Chipotle’s Adobo Chicken is humanely raised and never given antibiotics, allowing customers to enjoy high protein options without sacrificing flavor.

Promotion Restrictions and Terms

The free double protein offer is not valid on High Protein Cups, side items, tacos, quesadillas, or kids meals. The promotion cannot be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Deliveries and redemptions are subject to availability, and additional restrictions may apply. Nutritional content may vary due to portion size variations, recipe changes, growing seasons, or differences in ingredient sources.

For more information about Chipotle’s High Protein Menu and to place orders, visit Chipotle.com or download the Chipotle mobile app.

Source: Chipotle

