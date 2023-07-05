Chill-N Nitrogren Ice Cream Sets Open Date for New Brentwood Location

A new ice cream spot called Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream announced a grand opening date for its new location in Brentwood at the Thoroughbred Village. On Saturday, July 8th, the community is invited to try Chill-N Nitrogen from 1 pm until 10 pm for free ice cream.

Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream allows you to select what you want in your ice cream and it’s flash-frozen right in front of you. Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream will utilize local milk from area farms.

You choose a base, cream, yogurt, tart yogurt, or coconut milk (dairy free and vegan). Then you’ll add a flavor ranging from classic vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry to more adventurous flavors, such as peanut butter, salted caramel, or biscotti – there’s an ice cream flavor for everyone. You can also add Mix-N’s. The Mix-N’s make the ice cream and Chill-N has them all. Choose from favorites such as chocolate sprinkles, Reese’s, and cookie dough to rainbow sprinkles, hot fudge, and mixed berries. Add as many as you want for the perfect nitrogen ice cream creation. Your customized ice cream recipe is put into a bowl and mixed together and liquid nitrogen is added. The nitrogen flash freezes your perfect ice cream creation. When liquid nitrogen sits at -320°F, it allows your chosen ice cream base to go from a liquid to a solid in about 45 seconds. Once the clouds of vapor clear, you have your creamy, super-fresh ice cream.

This will be the first location in Tennessee. The brand first opened in Miami just over 10 years ago.

Local franchise owners, Wesley and Angela Langlois shared with us previously. Stating, “We are very excited to bring this innovative concept to the local market since we loved it and used to be frequent customers at the Fort Lauderdale location, when we lived in Florida.”

The address for the new ice cream shop is listed as 4900-5024 Thoroughbred Lane Brentwood, TN 37027 on the company’s website. For updates on its opening, find the website here.